Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

