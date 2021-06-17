Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $155.10 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002325 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $155.10 million and $16.72 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00060317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00759160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042321 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

