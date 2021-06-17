PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
PharmaCielo stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 60,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.33.
About PharmaCielo
