Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PSXP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 616,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

