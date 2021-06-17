PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $110,286.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00759790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00083787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042160 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.