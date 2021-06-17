Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $244.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

