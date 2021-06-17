Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

