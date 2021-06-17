Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $34.26 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79.

