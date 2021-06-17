Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis stock opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

