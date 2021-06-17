Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,075 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 260,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $298,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 534,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

