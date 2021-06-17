Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 11,195 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

PTCT stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

