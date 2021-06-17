Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,970 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 460,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

