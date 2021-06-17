Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,153. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.