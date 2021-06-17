Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

