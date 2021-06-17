Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $252,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

