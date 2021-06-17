Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

