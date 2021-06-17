Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

