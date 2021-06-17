Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $496.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $257,452.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

