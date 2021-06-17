Piper Sandler Comments on KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.