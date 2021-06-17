Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Aziyo Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $102.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd purchased 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.