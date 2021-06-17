Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $209.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $213.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

