Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 95,454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.01 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

