Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FOX by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

