PlayFuel (PLF) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

