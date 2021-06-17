Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 14,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.