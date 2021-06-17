Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Plus Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 -$8.24 million -1.48 Plus Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 72.40

Plus Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Plus Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics Competitors 899 3825 7051 187 2.55

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.62%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Plus Therapeutics Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Summary

Plus Therapeutics peers beat Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

