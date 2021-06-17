Populous Price Hits $1.84 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Populous has a market cap of $98.03 million and $2.77 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00762402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00084013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

