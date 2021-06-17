PowerPool (CVP) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $32.48 million and $1.79 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,151,345 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

