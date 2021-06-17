Precium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $366,723.00 (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Precium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $366,723.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Precium has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Precium Coin Profile

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official website is precium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

