Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in APA by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

APA stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

