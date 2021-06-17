Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,378 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

