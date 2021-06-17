Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 840.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

FANG opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

