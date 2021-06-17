Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

NYSE GD opened at $190.08 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

