Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $264.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.45. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

