Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Resources Connection worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 80.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $4,320,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $487.09 million, a PE ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.