Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.