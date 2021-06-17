Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-880 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,763. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.