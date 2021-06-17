Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $82.26 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

