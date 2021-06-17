Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

