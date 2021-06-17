Project Inverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $690,751.97 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $690,751.97 and $79,241.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

