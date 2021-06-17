Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prothena were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

