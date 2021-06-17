Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $93.73. 29,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.52. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.