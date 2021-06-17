Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,504 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,319.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

LOW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.44. 69,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.93 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

