Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 159,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

