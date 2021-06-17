Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.