Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 1,321,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.