Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.77. 14,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,156. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.