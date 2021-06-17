Prudential Financial Inc. Has $36.61 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Baidu worth $36,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu stock opened at $184.61 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

