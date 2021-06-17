Prudential Financial Inc. Has $43.35 Million Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,066,013 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 8.30% of New Senior Investment Group worth $43,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 326,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 57,782 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SNR opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $604.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.