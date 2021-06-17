Prudential Financial Inc. Has $48.79 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2,546.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $48,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $200.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.54. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

